Doreen BALE

Doreen BALE Obituary
BALE Doreen peacefully passed away at the West Berkshire Community Hospital on 11th July 2020, aged 94 years. Wife of the late Jack Bale, Much loved mother of Celia, Sue and Doug, devoted nan to Sabena. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Private funeral service. No flowers please but donations if desired for UNICEF to benefit the Save Generation Covid Campaign may be made online via Doreen's Tribute Page at wbfd.co.uk or cheques sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury Berkshire RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635 43355
Published in Newbury Today on Aug. 6, 2020
