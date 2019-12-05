|
THOMAS Doreen Ethel passed away at the North Hants Hospital Basingstoke on 5th November 2019, aged 91 years. She was much loved and will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral Service will take place at West Berkshire Crematorium on Wednesday 11th December at 12:00noon. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired for the Firefighters Charity may be made online via Doreen's Tribute page at www.wbfd.co.uk or cheques sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635 43355
Published in Newbury Today on Dec. 5, 2019