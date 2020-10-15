Home

Doreen Hilda SMITH

Doreen Hilda SMITH Obituary
SMITH, Doreen Hilda sadly passed away after a short illness at Basingstoke Hospital on 3rd October 2020 aged 90 years. A beloved mum, nan, great nan and sister she will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Funeral service to be held at West Berkshire Crematorium on Tuesday 20th October 2020 at 12 noon. Charitable donations in Doreen's memory if desired can be made to SSAFA The Armed Forces Charity c/o Turner Brothers Funeral Directors, 15 Hampton Road, Newbury, RG14 6DB
Published in Newbury Today on Oct. 15, 2020
