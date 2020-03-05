Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
11:00
North Wiltshire Crematorium
Swindon Rd, Royal Wootton Bassett
Swindon
View Map
Memorial service
Wednesday, Mar. 11, 2020
12:00
Freshbrook Church
Worsley Rd, Freshbrook
Swindon
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doreen PICKERSGILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doreen Susannah PICKERSGILL

Add a Memory
Doreen Susannah PICKERSGILL Obituary
PICKERSGILL Doreen Susannah. On 29th February 2020 at Orchid Care Home. Beloved wife of the late George, mother of Christine, Jean and Pauline (deceased). Grandma of Corinne, William, Kaytie Robyn, Oliver, Jessica, Anthony and Michael. Sadly missed by all. Cremation service to take place at North Wiltshire Crematorium, Swindon Rd, Royal Wootton Bassett, Swindon SN4 8ET on Wednesday 11th March at 11.00am followed by a memorial service at Freshbrook Church, Worsley Rd, Freshbrook, Swindon, SN5 8NU at 12:00noon. Family flowers only, donations would be appreciated for Brighter Futures C/o Blackwells Independent Funeral Directors Ltd, 38 Cheney Manor Road, Swindon, SN2 2NS. Tel: 01793 611060.
Published in Newbury Today on Mar. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doreen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -