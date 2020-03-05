|
|
PICKERSGILL Doreen Susannah. On 29th February 2020 at Orchid Care Home. Beloved wife of the late George, mother of Christine, Jean and Pauline (deceased). Grandma of Corinne, William, Kaytie Robyn, Oliver, Jessica, Anthony and Michael. Sadly missed by all. Cremation service to take place at North Wiltshire Crematorium, Swindon Rd, Royal Wootton Bassett, Swindon SN4 8ET on Wednesday 11th March at 11.00am followed by a memorial service at Freshbrook Church, Worsley Rd, Freshbrook, Swindon, SN5 8NU at 12:00noon. Family flowers only, donations would be appreciated for Brighter Futures C/o Blackwells Independent Funeral Directors Ltd, 38 Cheney Manor Road, Swindon, SN2 2NS. Tel: 01793 611060.
Published in Newbury Today on Mar. 5, 2020