Dorothy 'Jean' CRIPPS Obituary
CRIPPS Dorothy 'Jean' Sadly passed away 5th May aged 90 years. Loving Mother of Sue, Barbara, Les, John and Andy. Fondly remembered by family and friends including her sister and several generations of grandchildren. Now reunited with her beloved Tom, husband of 72 years - as in life, in separable. Due to the current restrictions a private family funeral will take place on 1st June. The family welcome flowers and donations, if desired, to Hampshire Hospitals Charity c/o Ash Brook Funeral Directors, 28 Mulfords Hill, Tadley, RG26 3JE 01189 821111
Published in Newbury Today on May 28, 2020
