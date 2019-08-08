|
MORRIS Dorothy Anne passed peacefully away at the Duchess of Kent Hospice Reading on the 24th July 2019, after a long fight aged 72 years, loved partner to Ronald. The funeral service to take place at the West Berkshire Crematorium on Wednesday the 14th August at 2.15pm. Family flowers only please with donations if desired, to The Duchess of Kent Hospice & Berkshire Cancer Care c/o Thatcham Funeral Care, Churchgate, The Broadway, Thatcham, RG19 3HX. Tel 01635 868444
Published in Newbury Today on Aug. 8, 2019