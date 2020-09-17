|
HILLIER Dorothy May, passed away peacefully at home on 30th August 2020 aged 96 years. Wife of the late Frank, Mother of the late Pat, Grandmother of Becky, Julian, Darren, and the late Mel, Great Grandmother of Kalebh, Libby and Emily. Loved by all who knew her. The funeral service is to be held at West Berkshire Crematorium on 21st September. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Newbury & District Cancer Care Trust and sent c/o Camp Hopson Funerals, Newbury.
Published in Newbury Today on Sept. 17, 2020