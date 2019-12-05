Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy WESTALL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy WESTALL

Add a Memory
Dorothy WESTALL Obituary
WESTALL on 29th November Dorothy passed peacefully away after a short illness at Winchcombe Place. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service to take place at St Mary's Church, Kintbury on Monday 16th December at 2.00 p.m. followed by family interment at Christchurch Cemetery. Family flowers only please but donations in her memory if desired to Cancer Research UK c/o R C Smallbone Funeral Directors, 37 Pound Street, Newbury, RG14 6AE.
Published in Newbury Today on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -