More Obituaries for Douglas EMMENS
Douglas EMMENS

Douglas EMMENS

Douglas EMMENS Obituary
EMMENS on 11th December Douglas (Doug) passed peacefully away at home with all his family around him. Much loved husband of Ann and dear father of Martin and Tina, granddad to Carly and Jordan and great granddad to Olivia. Funeral service to take place at West Berkshire Crematorium on Tuesday 24th December at 11.15 a.m. Family flowers only but donations in his memory if desired to Cancer Research UK c/o R C Smallbone Funeral Directors, 37 Pound Street, Newbury, RG14 6AE.
Published in Newbury Today on Dec. 19, 2019
