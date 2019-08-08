Home

Funeral
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
11:00
St John's Church
Newbury
BRINDLEY Douglas John (Doug) passed away peacefully in Basingstoke Hospital on 25th July Aged 91. A very special and much loved husband to Mary, father to John, Angela and Chris, grandfather to Steven and Kerry. His funeral will take place at St John's Church, Newbury on Monday 19th August at 11 a.m. Family flowers only, but if desired donations in his memory to Thames Valley & Chiltern Air Ambulance or National Animal Welfare Trust Berkshire, c/o R C Smallbone, Funeral Directors, 37 Pound Street, Newbury, RG14 6AE.
Published in Newbury Today on Aug. 8, 2019
