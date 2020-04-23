Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral
Thursday, Apr. 30, 2020
11:00
West Berkshire Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Douglas Hollingshead
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Douglas William Hollingshead

Add a Memory
Douglas William Hollingshead Obituary
Hollingshead, Douglas William sadly passed away on 12th April 2020 aged 89 at the Birchwood Care home, Newbury where he had been a resident since January 2019. Douglas will be missed by his family and friends and his brother Bill, who loved him Dearly. Due to the current situation, only close family and friends can attend the funeral at West Berkshire Crematorium on Thursday 30th April 2020 at 11.00 a.m. We would like to thank all the staff at Birchwood for their dedication and care for Douglas during his stay. A celebration of his life to follow later this year
Published in Newbury Today on Apr. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Douglas's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -