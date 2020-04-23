|
Hollingshead, Douglas William sadly passed away on 12th April 2020 aged 89 at the Birchwood Care home, Newbury where he had been a resident since January 2019. Douglas will be missed by his family and friends and his brother Bill, who loved him Dearly. Due to the current situation, only close family and friends can attend the funeral at West Berkshire Crematorium on Thursday 30th April 2020 at 11.00 a.m. We would like to thank all the staff at Birchwood for their dedication and care for Douglas during his stay. A celebration of his life to follow later this year
Published in Newbury Today on Apr. 23, 2020