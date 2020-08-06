Home

TENNENT Edie passed away peacefully at home on 30th July 2020, aged 70 years, after a courageous battle with cancer. Much loved Mum of Adam and Jay, she will be sorely missed by all her family and friends. Private funeral service. No flowers please but donations if desired for the British Heart Foundation and Cancer Research UK may be made online via Edie's Tribute Page at wbfd.co.uk or cheques sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury Berkshire RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635 43355
Published in Newbury Today on Aug. 6, 2020
