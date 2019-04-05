|
CAMBRIDGE. Edna Irene peacefully passed away at the Royal Berkshire Hospital on 13th March 2019, aged 91 years. Much loved and will be sadly missed by all her friends. Funeral service at St Mary's Church Bucklebury on Friday 12th April at 11:30am followed by interment at St Deny's Church Stanford Dingley. Flowers or donations if preferred for St Deny's Church may be sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury Berkshire RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635-43355
Published in Newbury Today on Apr. 5, 2019