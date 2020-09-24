|
POWELL, Edna May peacefully passed away surrounded by her family at Basingstoke Hospital on Sunday 13 September aged 90 years. Much loved wife to her late husband John, mother to Janine, Steven and Keith and granny to Jack, Abby and Joe. She will be deeply missed by all that knew her. The funeral will take place at West Berkshire Crematorium on 29th September and any donations that wish to be made will go to the Alzheimer's Society c/o R. C. Smallbone Funeral Directors, 37 Pound Street, Newbury, RG14 6AE.
Published in Newbury Today on Sept. 24, 2020