|
|
Bootyman Edwin 'Booty' Passed away after a long illness of suffering on September 19th 2019 aged 63 years. He will be sadly missed by wife Angie, sisters Doreen, Merlyn and Jill and all his family and friends. Funeral service at North Wiltshire Crematorium, Royal Wootton Bassett SN4 8ET on Friday 4th October at 3pm. Please dress as Booty would expect to see you. Family flowers only. Donations if desired to support British Heart Foundation may be sent c/o: Thomas Free & Sons, Independent Funeral Directors, The Parade, Marlborough, SN8 1NE. 01672 512110
Published in Newbury Today on Sept. 26, 2019