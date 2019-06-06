|
Inglut Edwin (Eddie) Passed peacefully away at home on 17th May 2019 aged 64 years following years of ill health. Loving husband to Laura, dad to Adam, Michael and Vicky, Special 'Pops' to Eliza, son, brother and friend, he will be sadly missed. Funeral service to be held at West Berkshire Crematorium on Tuesday 11th June at 12:45pm. No flowers please, but continuing his support of Harefield Transplant Unit, we ask that donations in his memory be payable to RB & H Charitable Fund No G0085 and sent to the family or Ash Brook Independent Funeral Directors, Mulfords Hill, Tadley, RG26 3JE. Telephone 0118 982 1111
Published in Newbury Today on June 6, 2019