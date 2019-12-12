|
BAKER Eileen sadly passed away on 30th November 2019 at Hill House Care Home aged 81 years. A devoted mother to Martin and Chris, a loving mother in law to Julie and Lesley and a beloved grand mother to Emma, Tony, Guy and Sophia, she will be greatly missed by all her friends and family. Funeral service to be at St. Mary's Church Kingsclere on Tuesday 17th December 2019 at 09.30am. Please help us remember Eileen and her love of all things bright by wearing any colours you are comfortable in. Some of us will be wearing colourful scarves in her memory if you would like to join us. Family flowers only but charitable donations if desired may be made to the Alzheimer's Society c/o Turner Brothers Funeral Directors, 15 Hampton Road, Newbury, RG14 6DB
Published in Newbury Today on Dec. 12, 2019