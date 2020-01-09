|
|
Carpenter, Eileen Rose passed away peacefully at Birchwood care home on 28th December 2019, aged 83 years. Wife of the late Stan, mother to Linda, Richard, Christine, Janice, Gareth and her daughter and son in laws. Much loved grandmother and great grandmother. She will be sadly missed by all family and friends. Funeral service to take place at West Berkshire Crematorium on Tuesday 21st January 2020 at 11am. Family flowers only please with donations if desired to The Alzheimer's Society c/o Thatcham Funeralcare, Churchgate, The Broadway, Thatcham, RG19 3HX. Tel: 01635 868444
Published in Newbury Today on Jan. 9, 2020