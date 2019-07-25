|
DANIELS Eileen Rosemary Olive. Beloved wife of the late Bryan and much loved mother to Jeanette and mother-in-law to James. Died peacefully at Marnel Lodge Nursing Home on 19th July 2019 aged 77 years. Funeral Service to take place at 11:00am on Wednesday 7th August at St Mary's Church Kingsclere. Family flowers only. Donations to the Stroke Association and sent c/o L Titcombe and Family Independent Funeral Directors, 4 Elmwood Way, Basingstoke, RG23 8LL
Published in Newbury Today on July 25, 2019