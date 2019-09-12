|
|
JOHNSTONE Elaine, sadly passed away at West Berkshire Community Hospital on 31st August 2019 aged 73. Loving wife, Mother and Grandma. Funeral service to take place at West Berkshire Crematorium on Tuesday 24th September at 1.30 pm. If you wish, please wear a touch of pink in memory of Elaine. Family flowers only please, but if preferred, donations in Elaine's memory can be made to the Newbury and District Cancer Care Trust and sent to c/o Camp Hopson Funerals. 90 West Street, Newbury, Berkshire, RG14 1HA
Published in Newbury Today on Sept. 12, 2019