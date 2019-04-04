Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth STEVENSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Ann STEVENSON

Obituary Condolences

Elizabeth Ann STEVENSON Obituary
STEVENSON. Elizabeth Ann passed peacefully on Wednesday 27th March in The Rainbow Rooms, West Berkshire Community Hospital. Ann was a much loved wife to John and mother to Andy and Michele. Requiem Mass will be held at St Francis de Sales Church, Wash Common on Tuesday 9th April at 12 noon, followed by a private family cremation. Donations in memory of Ann if desired to Newbury Cancer Care c/o R C Smallbone, Funeral Directors, 37 Pound Street, Newbury, RG14 6AE.
Published in Newbury Today on Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.