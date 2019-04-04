|
STEVENSON. Elizabeth Ann passed peacefully on Wednesday 27th March in The Rainbow Rooms, West Berkshire Community Hospital. Ann was a much loved wife to John and mother to Andy and Michele. Requiem Mass will be held at St Francis de Sales Church, Wash Common on Tuesday 9th April at 12 noon, followed by a private family cremation. Donations in memory of Ann if desired to Newbury Cancer Care c/o R C Smallbone, Funeral Directors, 37 Pound Street, Newbury, RG14 6AE.
Published in Newbury Today on Apr. 4, 2019