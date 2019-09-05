|
BILVERSTONE on 25th August, Elizabeth Anne passed peacefully away aged 78 years. Devoted and loving wife, mum, mother-in-law and grandmother, she will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral service to be held at North Wiltshire Crematorium, Royal Wootton Bassett on Monday 9th September at 1.00 p.m. Family flowers only please. Donations in her memory, if desired to Macmillan Cancer Support c/o R C Smallbone, Funeral Directors, 37 Pound Street, Newbury, RG14 6AE.
Published in Newbury Today on Sept. 5, 2019