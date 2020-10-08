Home

CUTHILL (nee Lorimer) Elizabeth, known as "Beth" born 11th July 1947 passed away peacefully at West Berkshire Community Hospital, Thatcham 25th September. Loving wife of 52 years to Ian, devoted Mother to Allan and Stewart, Loving Grandmother to Lauren and William and Sister to Tom and Alec. The family would like to thank all the staff at the West Berkshire Community Hospital for their loving care of Beth. Any donations to West Berkshire Community Hospital Rainbow Rooms (Newbury Cancer Care)
Published in Newbury Today on Oct. 8, 2020
