STEVENS, Elizabeth Grace (Betty) Passed away peacefully on 23rd July. Betty will be deeply missed by all who knew her. The funeral Service will take place on August 20th at St Johns Church Newbury at 1pm followed by burial at Shaw Cemetery. Attendance is by invitation only due to the current restrictions. Donations in Bettys memory can be made to The Stroke Club of Newbury or Re-Engage (formally Contact the Elderly) and sent to Camp Hopson Funeral Directors 90 West Street Newbury RG14 1HA
Published in Newbury Today on Aug. 13, 2020