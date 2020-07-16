Home

Elizabeth Jenkins

Elizabeth Jenkins Obituary
Jenkins, Elizabeth (Liz) of Ramsbury died peacefully at home with her family on 3rd July 2020 aged 86, after a short illness. Her kindness, energy and spirit will be missed by all who knew her. The funeral will take place at West Berkshire Crematorium on Thursday 23rd July at 9.15am. To attend remotely by video link or ask about arrangements please contact Sarah at [email protected] Donations to Butterfly Conservation ? Camp Hopson Funeral Directors, 90 West Street, Newbury, RG14 1HA
Published in Newbury Today on July 16, 2020
