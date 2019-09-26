Home

SHARP Ella 'Jean' passed away peacefully at The Hollies Care Home on 21st September 2019 aged 94 years. She will be fondly missed by her children Jill, Judy, Chris and Jacqui, and her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The Funeral is at West Berkshire Crematorium, Thatcham on Tuesday 1st October at 12:45pm. Family Flowers only. Donations if desired are to benefit St Nicholas Church Newbury for their activities to help the aged, via West Berks Funeral Directors, Clarendon House 44 London Road, Newbury RG14 1LA
Published in Newbury Today on Sept. 26, 2019
