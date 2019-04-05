|
Browning. Eric passed away peacefully on 3rd March 2019, aged 94 years. Born in Wantage and worked for The Post Office all his life, he will be sadly missed by daughter Nicola and son Timothy. Funeral service to be held at Basingstoke Crematorium on Wednesday 27th March 2019 at 12.30pm. Donations, if desired, to St. Michael's Hospice or The British Heart Foundation can be sent c/o L Titcombe & Family, 4 Elmwood Parade, Basingstoke RG23 8LL. Tel; 01256 476366
Published in Newbury Today on Apr. 5, 2019