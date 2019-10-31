|
LIDDIARD Eric Charles of Taunton, formerly of Hungerford passed away at home with his family by his side on the 24th of October 2019, aged 89 years. Eric will be sadly missed by his darling wife Gwen, and all his other family and friends. A funeral service to be held at Taunton Deane Crematorium on Tuesday the 12th November at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Eric if desired for Dorset & Somerset Air Ambulance may be left at the crematorium, made online through the Quantock Funeral Services website or forwarded to: Quantock Funeral Services at 69 Staplegrove Road, Taunton, Somerset, TA1 1DG. Tel 01823 277938
Published in Newbury Today on Oct. 31, 2019