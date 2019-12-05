|
SMITH Eric Charles. On 23rd November 2019, Eric passed away peacefully at North Hampshire Hospital Basingstoke, aged 90 years. Much loved and sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral Service at West Berkshire Crematorium on Thursday 12th December at 12.00 noon. Family flowers only please, but donations if desired for the Salvation Army may be made online via Eric's Tribute Page at www.wbfd.co.uk or cheques sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635 43355
Published in Newbury Today on Dec. 5, 2019