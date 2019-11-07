|
|
TUNE Ethel passed away peacefully on 27th October aged 91 at Marlborough Lodge Care Home. A much loved mum to Lindsay and the late Philip, gran to Matthew. Ethel will be sadly missed by her family and friends. Funeral service to take place at West Berkshire Crematorium on Tuesday 19th November at 2.15 p.m. No black please at Ethel's request. Family flowers only but donations if desired to Yorkshire Dales Millennium Trust c/o R C Smallbone Funeral Directors, 37 Pound Street, Newbury, RG14 6AE.
Published in Newbury Today on Nov. 7, 2019