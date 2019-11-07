|
|
BUCKINGHAM Felicity (Fliss) Ann passed away peacefully at home on 25th October 2019, aged 69 years. Loving mother to Tim and grandma to Arthur, Austin and Olive. Words cannot express the sadness felt by all of her family and friends at her passing – a light has gone out for all of us. Funeral service to be held on Friday 29th November at West Berkshire Crematorium at 11.00am (access available from 10.30am). Family flowers only please, but donations if desired to Weldmar Hospicecare Trust c/o Camp Hopson Funerals, 90 West Street, Newbury RG14 1HA.
Published in Newbury Today on Nov. 7, 2019