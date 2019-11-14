|
ROWBOTTOM Francis. On 6th November 2019, Frank passed away at the North Hants Hospital Basingstoke aged 88 years. Loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle and brother. Headmaster of St Joseph's School 1966 to 1985. Funeral Mass will be held at St Joseph's Church on Tuesday 19th November at 12.00 noon followed by private interment Donations in lieu of flowers for the British Heart Foundation may be made online at www.wbfd.co.uk or cheques sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635 43355
Published in Newbury Today on Nov. 14, 2019