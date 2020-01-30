|
|
Weale, Freda Mary (née Fordham) passed away peacefully at St Mark's care home, Maidenhead, on 8th January 2020, aged 94 years. Much loved mother of Juliet, Sally and Margot and wife of the late John Weale. Freda will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Funeral service to be held at St Matthew's Church, Midgham, on Friday 14 February at 12 noon, followed by committal at West Berkshire Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations in Freda's memory can be made to the Blue Cross c/o Camp Hopson Funeral Directors, 90 West St, Newbury RG14 1HA. Tel. 01635 522210.
Published in Newbury Today on Jan. 30, 2020