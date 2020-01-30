Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Freda Weale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Freda Weale

Add a Memory
Freda Weale Obituary
Weale, Freda Mary (née Fordham) passed away peacefully at St Mark's care home, Maidenhead, on 8th January 2020, aged 94 years. Much loved mother of Juliet, Sally and Margot and wife of the late John Weale. Freda will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Funeral service to be held at St Matthew's Church, Midgham, on Friday 14 February at 12 noon, followed by committal at West Berkshire Crematorium. Family flowers only. Donations in Freda's memory can be made to the Blue Cross c/o Camp Hopson Funeral Directors, 90 West St, Newbury RG14 1HA. Tel. 01635 522210.
Published in Newbury Today on Jan. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Freda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -