Frederick "Fred" ANSTIE

ANSTIE Frederick 'FRED' passed away peacefully on 1st August 2020 aged 90 years. Much loved father, father-in-law, grandad and great grandad of Paul, Jan, Katie, Dean, Alice and Lilly loving brother and brother-in-law of Pam and Clive. He will be very sadly missed by all of his family and many friends. Funeral service to take place at Highclere Church, St Michael and All Angels, on 17th August 2020 at 1pm. Family flowers only. If desired donations can be made to 'Kidney Research UK' at www.howeandson.co.uk/tributes-and-donations/.
Published in Newbury Today on Aug. 13, 2020
