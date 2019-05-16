SEAWARD Frederick Edward, MBE, known as Ed or Eddie. Retired Head Groundsman of the All England Lawn Tennis Club and former Patron of the Institute of Groundsmanship of the Land Drainage Contractors Association and a Fellow of Myerscough College, Lancashire. Died peacefully at Winchcombe Place on 12 May 2019 after years of living with Lewy body dementia. Son of late Perce and Win Seaward of Petersfield, Hampshire, Ed is missed by his wife Chris and many friends, family and ex-colleagues. At Ed's request there will be no funeral but there will be an opportunity to remember his life and work at a later stage. In the meantime, Ed may be remembered at www.macmillan.tributefunds.com/eddie-seaward or by cheques made out to Macmillan Cancer Support and sent Chris Seaward or to West Berkshire Funeral Directors, Clarendon House, 44 London Road, Newbury, RG14 1LA Published in Newbury Today on May 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary