WISE On 16th August, Frederick John Wise passed peacefully away at the Great Western Hospital aged 85 years. Beloved husband of Patricia and loving father of the late Sharon. The private funeral will take place at St Michael and All Angels' Church, Lambourn on Wednesday 26th August. No flowers please, but donations in his memory, if desired to Cystic Fibrosis Trust or Lambourn Surgery may be sent to R C Smallbone, Funeral Directors, 37 Pound Street, Newbury RG14 6AE to whom funeral enquiries may be made. 01635 40536
Published in Newbury Today on Aug. 20, 2020