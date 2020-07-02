|
CHARMAN. On June 23rd 2020 Geoffrey George (Geoff) Charman, formerly of Chandos Road, Newbury, passed away peacefully at his home in Seaton (Devon) aged 72. Much loved husband of Helen, half-brother of the late Peter and his late wife Margaret, brother-in-law of Margaret, uncle to Alison, Nigel, Sally, Christian, Daniel and Sam, and great uncle to nine. He was a good friend to many in both Newbury and Seaton and will be much missed by all. A private funeral service will take place on 7th July. No flowers please but donations if desired for the British Heart Foundation or Cats Protection may be sent c/o Overmass & Chapple Funeral Directors, Chapple Court, Queen Street, Seaton, Devon, EX12 2RB.
Published in Newbury Today on July 2, 2020