Thursday, May 28, 2020
12:00
West Berkshire Crematorium
Geoffrey George "Geoff" PERRY

PERRY, Geoffrey George ("Geoff"). Passed away Sunday 3rd May 2020 following a courageous fight with Coronavirus. Much loved husband of Sue, adored dad to Craig and Sophie, brother of Anne (and the late Simon), brother-in-law, nephew, cousin, uncle and good friend to many. Private service on Thursday 28 May at 12 noon at West Berkshire Crematorium. No flowers but donations, if desired, to Thames Valley Air Ambulance may be made via Geoff's Tribute Page at www.wbfd.co.uk or cheques sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury Berkshire RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635 43355
Published in Newbury Today on May 21, 2020
