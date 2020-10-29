|
NICHOLLS, Geoffrey Cecil 'Geoff' passed away peacefully on Thursday 15th October aged 90 years. Much loved husband of Wendy, loving father of Christine, Elizabeth, Robert and Sally. He will be very sadly missed by all of his family and many friends. Donations can be made online to 'Kidney Care UK' and 'Bees for development' by visiting www.howeandson.co.uk/tributes-and-donations/ Any queries, please contact Howe and Son Funeral Directors, Bear Hill, Kingsclere, Newbury RG20 5QA. Tel: 01635 298303
Published in Newbury Today on Oct. 29, 2020