SHEARING George. Unexpectedly passed away on Friday 19th June aged 83 years old. Devoted Husband to Ronnie and Loving Dad to Paul, Mark and Graham. Funeral service to take place on Friday 10th July 2020 at West Berkshire Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in George's memory, if desired to Thames Valley Air Ambulance may be sent c/o Ash Brook The Funeral Directors, 412 Reading Road, Burghfield Common, Reading, RG7 3BU. Telephone: 0118 982 1101
Published in Newbury Today on July 2, 2020
