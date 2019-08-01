|
Morgan, Glyn passed away peacefully at Royal Berkshire Hospital on 20th July 2019, aged 89 years. He will be sadly missed by all family and friends. Committal to take place at West Berkshire Crematorium on Monday 19th August 2019 at 11:15 followed by a memorial service at Newbury Baptist. Family flowers only please with donations if desired to Parkinsons and Alzheimer's c/o Thatcham Funeralcare, Churchgate, The Broadway, Thatcham, RG19 3HX. Tel: 01635 868444
Published in Newbury Today on Aug. 1, 2019