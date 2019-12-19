|
Matthews Godfrey Fredrick passed away peacefully at West Berkshire Hospital on the 13th December 2019 aged 91 years after a brief illness. Loving husband to Joan for 65 years, devoted Father to Keith and Brian, father in law to Judy and Denise. Loving Grandad to Kerry, Ben, Craig and Lucy. He will be sadly missed by all of his family and friends. Godfrey worked at Opperman Mastergears for 40 plus years and was very involved with local sport in his time. Immediate family flowers only, Godfrey spent the last few months being cared for at West Berkshire Community Hospital, any donations if desired to the Hospital c/o Funeralcare, Churchgate, The Broadway, Thatcham, RG19 3HX Tel 01635 868444 Funeral service to take place on Friday 3rd January 2020 at 1.30pm at West Berkshire Crematorium and after at Shaw Social Club. All Welcome
Published in Newbury Today on Dec. 19, 2019