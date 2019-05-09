|
Watson Godfrey Henry "Geoff" Peacefully passed away after a long illness on the 18th April aged 83 years. He leaves his wife Mary, two children Sarah, Nick and five grandchildren. An active member of the community for many years, bank manager of HSBC, governor of Bramston School and treasurer of Witham and Countryside Society. Attended Newbury Grammar School and a Scoutmaster of the local Scout group. Funeral service to take place at the West Suffolk Crematorium on the 16th of May at 1.30pm, followed by a service to celebrate his life at West Berkshire Crematorium on the 17th of May at 11.15am. No flowers but donations if desired to The Scout Association made payable by cheque and sent c/o A E Thurlow and Son, 1 High Street, Ixworth, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, IP31 2HH Tel 01359230227
Published in Newbury Today on May 9, 2019