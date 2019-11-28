|
|
EDEN on 15th November 2019 Gordon passed away peacefully at Royal Berkshire Hospital aged 81 after a sudden illness. Much loved dad of Janet, Andrew, Alex and grandad to Olivia and Grace. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Funeral Service to take place at West Berkshire Crematorium on Monday 16th December at 11.15 a.m. No flowers please but kind donations to Cancer Research UK c/o R C Smallbone Funeral Directors, 37 Pound Street, Newbury, RG14 6AE.
Published in Newbury Today on Nov. 28, 2019