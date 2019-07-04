Home

Gordon WEST

Gordon WEST Obituary
WEST Gordon on Sunday 30th June, passed away with his wife by his side aged 79 years. A dearly loved husband of Barbara, loving father and grandfather, he will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. A Service of Celebration for Gordon's life will be held at Newbury Methodist Church on Friday 26th July at 2.00 p.m. No black ties please. Donations in his memory, if desired, to Newbury Cancer Care c/o R C Smallbone, Funeral Directors, 37 Pound Street, Newbury, RG14 6AE.
Published in Newbury Today on July 4, 2019
