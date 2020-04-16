|
MASON Graham James passed away at the Great Weston Hospital on 8th April 2020 aged 76. Loving husband of Jane, treasured dad of Helen and James, Grandad to Josh and Sophie Great Grandad to Freddie. Always in our hearts and in our thinking. Private service, but donations if desired for the Dog's Trust Hampstead Marshall may be made via Graham's Tribute Page at www.wbfd.co.uk or cheques sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury Berkshire RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635 43355
Published in Newbury Today on Apr. 16, 2020