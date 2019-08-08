Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
12:45
West Berkshire Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Graham GROVES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Graham Neil GROVES

Add a Memory
Graham Neil GROVES Obituary
GROVES Graham Neil. Passed away peacefully on the 24th July aged 59 years. A loving husband to Kim and devoted dad to Emma and also a very good friend to many. Funeral service to take place on Monday the 12th August at West Berkshire Crematorium at 12.45pm. The family have requested no black to be worn. Family flowers only, but donations if desired to Battersea Dogs & Cats Home may be sent c/o Ashbrook the Funeral Directors, Mulfords Hill, Tadley RG26 3JE. Telephone enquiries 01189821111
Published in Newbury Today on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Graham's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.