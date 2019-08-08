|
GROVES Graham Neil. Passed away peacefully on the 24th July aged 59 years. A loving husband to Kim and devoted dad to Emma and also a very good friend to many. Funeral service to take place on Monday the 12th August at West Berkshire Crematorium at 12.45pm. The family have requested no black to be worn. Family flowers only, but donations if desired to Battersea Dogs & Cats Home may be sent c/o Ashbrook the Funeral Directors, Mulfords Hill, Tadley RG26 3JE. Telephone enquiries 01189821111
Published in Newbury Today on Aug. 8, 2019