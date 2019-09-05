Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gwen JAMES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gwen JAMES

Add a Memory
Gwen JAMES Obituary
JAMES Gwen. It is with great sadness to announce that our dearly beloved mother, Gwen James passed away peacefully on 13 August, 2019 at the great age of 95 years. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. The Funeral service will take place at Newbury Baptist Church, Cheap Street, Newbury on Thursday 12 September 2019 at 2.00 pm. Family flowers only please with donations, if desired to Guide Dogs for the Blind c/o Thatcham Funeralcare, Churchgate, The Broadway, Thatcham, RG19 3HX. Tel: 01635 868444
Published in Newbury Today on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gwen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.