WALL Gwyneth. Peacefully on 22nd October 2019, aged 86 years. Beloved wife of Gil, much loved mum of Philip, Joanna and James. An adored grandmother, great grandmother and will be sadly missed by all her family and many friends. A Service of Thanksgiving at Ss Peter and Paul Church, Wantage, Oxon, OX12 8AQ on Monday 11th November at 12.00 noon. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for Cancer Research UK c/o Edward Carter (FD), 15 Newbury Street, Wantage, OX12 8BU.
Published in Newbury Today on Nov. 7, 2019