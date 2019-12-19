|
|
HEAD Hubert Charles (Hugh) Passed away in hospital on 12th December 2019, aged 93 years. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Funeral service will take place at West Berkshire Crematorium Thatcham on Tuesday 7th January 2020 at 10.30am. No flowers please, but donations if desired for the R. N. L. I. may be made online via Hubert's Tribute Page at www.wbfd.co.uk or cheques sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635 43355
Published in Newbury Today on Dec. 19, 2019