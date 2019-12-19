Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Hubert HEAD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hubert Charles "Hugh" HEAD

Add a Memory
Hubert Charles "Hugh" HEAD Obituary
HEAD Hubert Charles (Hugh) Passed away in hospital on 12th December 2019, aged 93 years. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Funeral service will take place at West Berkshire Crematorium Thatcham on Tuesday 7th January 2020 at 10.30am. No flowers please, but donations if desired for the R. N. L. I. may be made online via Hubert's Tribute Page at www.wbfd.co.uk or cheques sent c/o West Berkshire Funeral Directors Clarendon House 44 London Road Newbury RG14 1LA. Tel: 01635 43355
Published in Newbury Today on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hubert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -